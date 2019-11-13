Reese Witherspoon, Jimmie Allen, Joe Walsh and more added as CMA Awards presenters & performers

Mark Seliger/ABCMore stars have been added to the list of presenters and performers for the CMA Awards.
Newcomers Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson have been tapped to present at the show, along with Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon and Good Morning America contributing host Lara Spencer.
Additionally, Joe Walsh of The Eagles will participate in a tribute to CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Kris Kristofferson, alongside previously announced performers Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne.
Newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray will host the CMA Awards pre-telecast ceremonies, during which the Musician of the Year and Broadcast Awards winners will be honored. Two CMA winners were announced Wednesday morning: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus taking home Musical Event of the Year for “Old Town Road,” while Kacey Musgraves‘ “Rainbow” was named Music Video of the Year.
The 2019 CMA Awards ceremony is centered around the women of country music, with co-hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire set to lead a medley of hits by many female icons that will open the show.
The CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
