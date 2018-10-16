Reggie Dee’s Walk For Unity

Credit to Sean Dillon for putting this all together. This is freakin’ awesome! A marathon and a half for 84 days?! That’s what I call making a difference!

Some people train for a marathon their whole life. They do whatever it takes to get ready for that marathon and at the finish line they are excited, happy and drained.

Now imagine walking almost a marathon and a half every day for 84 days.

That’s what Alpha Media’s Reggie Dee DJ and on air talent for X102.3 in West Palm Beach, Florida and a well-respected community activist is doing to raise awareness of racism and create a challenge to others to be better leaders and support leaders in their community in a positive way.

He is in Idaho now on the way to Seattle. Best of luck to you Reggie!

If you would like more updates check out Reggie’s Facebook page HERE

Upcoming Schedule:

10/17/2018 Wed 68 Bliss ID Mountain Home ID 10/18/2018 Thu 69 Mountain Home ID Boise ID 10/19/2018 Fri 70 Boise ID Parma ID 10/20/2018 Sat 71 Parma ID Brogan OR 10/21/2018 Sun 72 Brogan OR Unity OR 10/22/2018 Mon 73 Unity OR Prairie City OR 10/23/2018 Tue 74 Prairie City OR Dayville OR 10/24/2018 Wed 75 Dayville OR Mitchell OR 10/25/2018 Thu 76 Mitchell OR Prineville OR 10/26/2018 Fri 77 Prineville OR Madras OR 10/27/2018 Sat 78 Madras OR Government Camp OR 10/28/2018 Sun 79 Government Camp OR Portland OR 10/29/2018 Mon 80 Portland OR Woodland WA 10/30/2018 Tue 81 Woodland WA Castle Rock WA 10/31/2018 Wed 82 Castle Rock WA Centralia WA 11/1/2018 Thu 83 Centralia WA Fife WA 11/2/2018 Fri 84 Fife WA Seattle WA

Reggie’s Bio

Reggie promised his mother before she passed from cancer that we would make a difference. In 2015, he completed a walk from Texas to Florida. This campaign, aptly titled “Walk with me Against Racism,” created conversations and brought forth stories, shining a light on the racism conflicts that still exist in the day-to-day lives of people all over our country. Reggie is currently on a 3,300 cross country “Walk for Unity” from West Palm Beach, Florida to Seattle, Washington. His end goal is to build a platform within and between communities where people can achieve real unity, particularly our youth.

Reggie is one of the most recognizable talents in Palm Beach and has received numerous awards for his service. His generosity, and tireless energy, is organic and infectious, and his contributions to communities speak to who he is, and what he hopes to achieve with his foundation. ​

Take another step for Unity by donating at https://walkforunity.com/ . The Reggie Dee Foundation is a registered 501C3 Not-For-Profit Corporation.