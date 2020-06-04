Register Today For Summer Classes!

“MOVE-IT” MONDAYS
Get your body moving and your week off to a great start with our highly qualified Academy instructors. Each Monday during the month of June, you will get your body moving with yoga, barre exercises, Zumba and movement that will get your body and mind focused to tackle the tasks for that week.
Ages: 16+
Cost: $75 for the first student | $25 for each additional household member
Sessions: Every Monday in June | 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th
Location: Digital Class
FIND YOUR VOICE – A WRITING WORKSHOP
Do you love to write? Have you ever considered writing a play, short story, monologues or skits? Then this is the class for you! Work with Tom Laney as he takes you through writing prompts and exercises to get your creativity flowing.
Ages: 12+
Cost: $60
Session: June 15th – 20th
Location: Digital Class
THE LANGUAGE OF MUSIC
This class teaches the elements of music theory including how to read music and sight sign to help in musical rehearsals. Class will be taught in 4 interactive Zoom meetings with access to the instructor during scheduling “office hours”.
Ages: Beginner and Intermediate levels for children and adults
Cost: $60
Session: June schedule TBD by instructor
Location: Digital Class
THE MAGIC OF THEATRE
Kids will enjoy fresh air lessons in singing, acting and dancing at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater located in the beautiful Mackenzie Park. As a precaution this year, we will be limiting these camps to 30 campers per session. If a camp has filled, we will place them in the next available camp. Upon registration and payment, you will receive an email regarding all safety procedures requires to attend camp.
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $75 per session
Sessions: June 8-11 and June 29-July 2
Location: Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater (413 E Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79403)
VIRTUAL MASTER CLASS
A masterclass is a great way of learning a focused skill in a group setting. In our “Virtual Masterclass”, students will get group instruction that will allow them to work at their own pace while “checking in” with instructors for assistance. Each masterclass in June will focus on confidently navigating the audition process for a show. The Class will culminate in videos that will be presented to the class and instructor for positive feedback and constructive criticism.
Ages: 12-17 Teen Class | 18+ Adult Class
Cost: $90
Sessions: June 22-26, Monday through Friday
Time: TBD
Email us today at moonlightartsacademy@gmail.com
to register your child for these amazing experiences! Once you register and pay, you will receive class specific instruction and information.
Thank you for considering the Moonlight Arts Academy for your child’s growth and development in musical theatre education.