Release date for Garth Brooks’ A&E special coming later this month

ABC RadioWe know it’s coming in November…but later on this month, we’ll find out exactly what day Garth Brooks‘ upcoming A&E TV special, Biography: The Road I’m On, will air.

The trailer that’s out now promises “exclusive, unprecedented access” to the star, as he entertains stadiums full of fans and reflects on his incredible career.

When the project was initially announced back in March, Garth said in a statement, “IF I was EVER going to do a documentary on my life and music, I wanted A&E to do it. They have interviewed all the people who would know what the true stories are so no matter how this turns out…I can’t say it isn’t the truth.”

The initial announcement said the special would feature “never-before-seen” interviews with Garth, his wife Trisha Yearwood, his original road band, his family and his team. It also promised a behind-the-scenes at Garth’s current stadium tour, as well as an in-depth look at his biggest hits.

Over the years, Garth has been the subject of many TV specials, including 1997’s Garth Brooks: Live from Central Park, 1992’s This Is Garth Brooks and 1998’s Garth Brooks: Ireland and Back. He’s also prominently featured in the final episode of Ken Burns‘ PBS documentary series Country Music.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.