Relive Taylor Swift’s eras at the Country Music Hall of Fame

May 3, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Get very excited, Swifties.

A new pop-up exhibit, Through Taylor Swift‘s Eras, has been launched at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame. 

Open now through May 31, the showcase features Taylor’s iconic outfits, hairstyles and mementos that represent each of her past 10 albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut record to 2022’s Midnights

Items on display include the BCBG dress Taylor wore at the 2006 ACM Awards, the Vivetta faux fur jacket from her “You Need to Calm Down” music video and the iconic Stella McCartney coat she donned on the album cover of 2020’s evermore.

Limited tickets are available daily. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

