Remember when Trisha Yearwood performed “How Do I Live” at the 1998 Oscars?

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a whopping 25 years since Trisha Yearwood took the Oscars stage to perform her Diane Warren-written song, “How Do I Live.”

In an interview after her final rehearsal in 1998, an excited Trisha shared, “I think that’s one of the things that makes this such a special night for me is because … this is not something that we as country music artists get to do every day. When you sit down and you make out a list of your dreams for your life, I don’t know if you have the nerve to write down, ‘I’d like to sing at The Oscars’! You know, you don’t – you don’t think quite that big, I guess. And I’m a big thinker! … I’m just really enjoying it.”

“It’s the best possible scenario,” she added. “I don’t have to worry about ‘winning,’ because it’s Diane Warren’s nomination. The win for me is to get to perform, and I know I can do that!”

Diane, of course, was nominated for Best Original Song with “How Do I Live” at the 70th Academy Awards. The timeless ballad was featured in the 1997 movie Con Air.

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12, on ABC.

