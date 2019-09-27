“Remember You Young”: Thomas Rhett strikes a cover model pose

The Valory Music Co. You can now call him Thomas Rhett, cover model.

The reigning ACM Male Artist of the Year posed for the front of the October issue of Nashville Lifestyles, offering his best “Blue Steel” gaze, wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt, and ripped jeans.

“Ummm hellooooo honey,” his wife Lauren shared on Instagram, along with TR’s pic. “I’m so excited to reveal Nashville Lifestyles magazine’s Most Beautiful issue with my handsome hubby on the cover.”

“Looking good babe!” she added. “And happy 20th anniversary to @NashvilleLifestyles!”

Judging by his blurb on the front, the soon-to-be father-of-three’s taking his model moment in stride: “My wife and kids are the most beautiful things in my life,” TR says.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett’s focusing on his day job. His VHS Tour continues through mid-October, while his latest hit, “Remember You Young,” continues its march toward the top of the chart.

