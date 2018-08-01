Rescue Mission Donates Hundreds Of School Supplies To Children

Throughout the year, the Phoenix Rescue Mission in Arizona helps men women and children who are struggling with homelessness, addiction and trauma.

But at this time of year, volunteers at the mission are dong something special to help needy students het ready tfo the school year by giving away hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies.

More than 600 students received a backpack, uniform , books and school supplies as a part of Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Back to School drive. It sets up kids for success in school, allowing them to have the tools to learn and achieve.