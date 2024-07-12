96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Resilience and Resolve: Anthony Scaramucci’s Journey from Wall Street to the White House

July 12, 2024 6:01AM CDT
Resilience and Resolve: Anthony Scaramucci’s Journey from Wall Street to the White House
Anthony Scaramucci

In my latest episode, we sit down with Anthony Scaramucci, a man whose career has taken him from Wall Street to the White House. He shares details behind his new book, “From Wall Street to the White House and Back: The Scaramucci Guide to Unbreakable Resilience”. Anthony thought sharing his life lessons and mistakes was crucial to pass on to his children.

From embracing life’s uncertainties to the secret ingredient in his mom’s gravy, you’ll hear it all in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. If you listen he shares his solution in addressing the budget deficit and offers advice on navigating today’s hyper-partisan world.

Anthony Scaramucci takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Adversity
Anthony Scaramucci
Author
BeyondtheMic
Investor
Lawyer
Memoir
Resilience
SeanDillon
Wall Street
White House

