96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Rest now you angel”: Darius Rucker reflects on his friend Loretta Lynn

October 4, 2022 11:33AM CDT
Share
“Rest now you angel”: Darius Rucker reflects on his friend Loretta Lynn

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Darius Rucker is sharing kind words about his friend Loretta Lynn in the wake of her passing. 

Darius was one of the many artists who paid tribute to Loretta’s storied catalog in 2019 during her 87th birthday celebration at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He performed a cover of one of her signature hits, “The Pill.” 

Darius is now reflecting on the late singer’s legacy with a series of photos from the special night, which capture him sharing a hug and kiss with Loretta backstage and greeting her onstage. 

“She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted,” Darius says. “I am so blessed to call her a friend. I miss you already @lorettalynnofficial. Love you. And rest now you angel.” 

Lynn passed away October 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was 90 years old.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Half Of MeThomas Rhett/riley Green
6:01pm
Would You Go With MeJosh Turner
5:57pm
GoldDierks Bentley
5:54pm
Where The Green Grass GrowsTim Mcgraw
5:47pm
DrunkElle King/miranda Lambert
5:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses
3

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
4

He Did What???
5

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV Project to Begin Wednesday

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts