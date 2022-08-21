96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Richard Sterban on Oak Ridge Boys at Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino on Friday

August 21, 2022 4:01PM CDT
From singing with Elvis to a President’s funeral. Richard Sterban from the Oak Ridge Boys tells stories of Johnny Cash and more Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

Check out The Oak Ridge Boys at Hilton Buffalo Thunder Casino August 26

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

