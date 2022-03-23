Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Live at the Cactus Theater

On Sunday, March 27, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will preform live at the Cactus Theater. Throughout his career, Skaggs has won 15 Grammy awards. He began his career with playing the mandolin at age six. Later, Skaggs preformed with his friend, Keith Whitley, and they were invited to join the Clinch Mountain Boys. In the 80s, Skaggs became a recording artist under his own right. Now, Skaggs preforms with his bluegrass band, Kentucky Thunder. Tickets are $75 for the first five rows of the theater, then $62.50 for the remaining seven rows. Up on the balcony, tickets are $50, and in the balcony box, tickets are $100 including concessions.