Riley Green announces headlining tour with Tracy Lawrence + Ella Langley

Riley Green has announced his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour.

Named after his forthcoming album, the 33-city trek kicks off February 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky, and wraps in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 1. Country icon Tracy Lawrence and newcomer Ella Langley will serve as Riley’s openers.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Riley. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing – it’s going to be a great time all around.”

“I’m really looking forward to going out with Riley in the spring,” adds Tracy. “I’m a big fan of his music and of him personally. I know we’re going to have a good time and give the fans one hell of a show.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 12.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Riley’s website.

Riley and Luke Combs are currently #24 on the country charts with their single, “Different ‘Round Here.” The track is off Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which drops October 13 and can be preordered now.

