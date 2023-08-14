96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Riley Green drops new track, “Mississippi Or Me”

August 14, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

Riley Green has released a brand new song, “Mississippi Or Me.”

The midtempo track was penned by Riley, Josh Thompson and Tyler Reeve.

“I ain’t gonna lie, when those headlights/ Pulled into my drive tonight/ It was a sight for sore eyes, last thing I thought I’d see/ And is somethin’ wrong? What brought you home?/ Was it tough out on your own?/ Or did you drive all the way down here just to see me?” Riley sings in the opening verse over fiddle lines, before questioning in the chorus, “Were you missin’ Mississippi or me?”

Prior to its release, Riley posted a clip of him playing the song on acoustic guitar on Instagram and shared that he’s “wanted to cut this song since the day I wrote it.”

Riley’s current single is the Luke Combs-assisted “Different ‘Round Here,” which is now in the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
8:45am
Looking For YouChris Young
8:34am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
8:26am
Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
8:22am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
8:19am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
2

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
3

Carly Pearce Announces ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour And New Song Dropping SOON!
4

'Barbie' And 'Ken' Baby Names Spike In Popularity After Movie Success
5

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event