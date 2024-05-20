96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Riley Green, ERNEST + Morgan Wallen lock in 4th of July plans

May 20, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Riley Green, ERNEST and up-and-comer Ella Langley have locked in their Fourth of July, and it’s going to be spent with Morgan Wallen.

Morgan’s enlisted Riley, ERNEST and Ella as openers for his headlining concert at London’s legendary Hyde Park on July 4.

“Gonna let freedom ring across the pond!” ERNEST shared on Instagram. “Really looking forward to this one!” Riley added on social platform X.

More artists on the lineup will be announced soon.

You can grab tickets now at bst-hydepark.com.

To catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time Tour, head to morganwallen.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
2:59am
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
2:57am
Whats Your Country SongThomas Rhett
2:54am
Who Wouldnt Wanna Be MeKeith Urban
2:50am
Dance With YouBrett Young
2:47am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley
3

Inside 'The Mandrake Project': Bruce Dickinson's Comic Metal Odyssey
4

Dewight Braxton Jr.'s Journey to Broadway Stardom in "The Book of Mormon" National Tour
5

Secrets Uncovered: The True Story of Eugene Fodor with Lars Jacobson