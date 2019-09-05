Riley Green postpones first date on headlining tour due to Hurricane Dorian

BMLGRiley Green’s been forced to postpone tonight’s opening date on his Get That Man a Beer Tour because of Hurricane Dorian.

The “There Was This Girl” hitmaker was set to play The Blue Room in Statesboro, Georgia on Thursday, with Travis Denning opening. Now, fans will have to wait a couple months to see Riley’s headlining show.

“Due to inclement weather conditions caused by Hurricane Dorian lingering over the Southeast, Thursday’s show at The Blue Room in Statesboro, GA has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 6,” Riley announced via Twitter. “All tickets will be honored at The Blue Room on November 6.”

Riley is still scheduled to perform Friday in his home state: He’ll play the Phenix City Amphitheater in Phenix City, Alabama.

His debut full-length album, Different ‘Round Here, is set to arrive September 20. It features his new single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

