Riley Green previews upcoming EP with “Worst Way”

March 29, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Riley Green‘s Way Out Here EP doesn’t arrive until April 12, but you won’t have to wait anymore to hear its closing track, “Worst Way.”

Out now, the self-penned “Worst Way” is a romantic ode that narrates Riley’s desire to cozy up with his lover.

“I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin’ your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that’ll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let’s see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way,” Riley sings in the titillating chorus.

Apart from “Worst Way,” the Alabama native’s previewed the EP with its title track.

Riley’s Way Out Here EP is available for presave now.

Here’s the Way Out Here EP track list:

“Jesus Saves”
“Way Out Here”
“Atlantic City”
“Good Morning from Mexico”
“Damn Good Day to Leave”
“Pick a Place”
“Worst Way”

