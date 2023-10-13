96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Riley Green releases ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’: “I’m really proud of it”

October 13, 2023 3:40PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Riley Green‘s sophomore album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, is out now.

Arriving via BMLG Records, the 12-track record was heavily inspired by Riley’s grandparents and Alabama upbringing. 

“I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am,” says Riley.

“This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album,” he shares. “I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement.”

Riley will hit the road in 2024 for his headlining Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour with openers Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley. For the full tour schedule, visit Riley’s website.

Riley’s Luke Combs-assisted single, “Different ‘Round Here,” is currently top 20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Can Feel ItKane Brown
6:58pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
6:55pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:47pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:44pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
2

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
3

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
4

Tadlock elevates Hughes, Gutierrez into new roles
5

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them