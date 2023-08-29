96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Riley Green to drop new album, ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’

August 29, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Riley Green will release his sophomore album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, on October 13. 

Arriving via BMLG Records, the 12-track project includes Riley’s current Luke Combs-assisted single, “Different ‘Round Here,” as well as a collaboration with Jelly Roll (“Copenhagen In A Cadillac”) and a cover of Tim McGraw‘s “Damn Country Music.” 

“I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am,” Riley says of his upcoming record. “This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album—I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement—I hope y’all enjoy it.”

“Damn Country Music” and a preorder for Ain’t My Last Rodeo will be available on Friday, September 1.

Here’s the track list for Ain’t My Last Rodeo

“Damn Country Music”
“They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More”
“Mississippi Or Me”
“Different ‘Round Here (featuring Luke Combs)”
“Ain’t Like I Can Hide It”
“Copenhagen In A Cadillac (featuring Jelly Roll)”
“Damn Good Day To Leave”
“My Last Rodeo”
“Workin’ On Me”
“Raised Up Right”
“God Made a Good Ol’ Boy”
“Ain’t My Damn To Give”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
2:42pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
2:38pm
More Than My HometownMorgan Wallen
2:34pm
The PainterCody Johnson
2:31pm
The Ones That Didnt Make It Back HomeJustin Moore
2:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Exploring 'March to the Majority' with Newt Gingrich
3

Black Business Expo August 19th
4

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
5

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins