Riley Green to drop new album, ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’

Riley Green will release his sophomore album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, on October 13.

Arriving via BMLG Records, the 12-track project includes Riley’s current Luke Combs-assisted single, “Different ‘Round Here,” as well as a collaboration with Jelly Roll (“Copenhagen In A Cadillac”) and a cover of Tim McGraw‘s “Damn Country Music.”

“I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am,” Riley says of his upcoming record. “This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album—I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement—I hope y’all enjoy it.”

“Damn Country Music” and a preorder for Ain’t My Last Rodeo will be available on Friday, September 1.

Here’s the track list for Ain’t My Last Rodeo:

“Damn Country Music”

“They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More”

“Mississippi Or Me”

“Different ‘Round Here (featuring Luke Combs)”

“Ain’t Like I Can Hide It”

“Copenhagen In A Cadillac (featuring Jelly Roll)”

“Damn Good Day To Leave”

“My Last Rodeo”

“Workin’ On Me”

“Raised Up Right”

“God Made a Good Ol’ Boy”

“Ain’t My Damn To Give”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.