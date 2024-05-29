Riley Love earns first Gold Glove honor in program history

LUBBOCK, Texas – Rawling Sporting Goods revealed the nine recipients of the 2024 NCAA Division I Rawling Gold Glove presented by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. Texas Tech was represented for the first time in program history by third baseman Riley Love.

Love tied the team high for assists with 90 and was in on six double-plays while having a .961 fielding percentage. Her 90 assists nearly doubled her previous career high to go along with 11 new career highs on the offensive side.

The senior was also named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as well as the NFCA All-Central Region Third Team for her performance this season. She was also named one of the top 10 third basemen in the country all season long by Softball America.

Love led the team in wins above replacement (WAR) as well as defensive runs saved (DRS) and defensive wins above replacement (dWAR).

Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the NFCA, were selected by the NFCA’s NCAA Division I All-America Committee, following regional voting to identify the finalists at each position. The group utilized fielding statistics and school-submitted video to closely examine finalists and select the winners at every defensive position. Any student-athlete that competed in the current championship year and was nominated by their head coach who is a member in good standing with the NFCA was eligible for consideration for this prestigious accolade.

Love played in 160 games, starting 158 of them over her four-year career at Texas Tech. She has totaled 173 putouts and 211 assists on the defensive side over that span.

–TECH—

Release Provided by Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics