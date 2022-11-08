RIP – Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama

Sad news as Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 73. Jeffrey Alan Cook was born on August 27th 1949 and worked as a dj starting in 1963 at just 14. Cook was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, and as a part of Alabama as inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Arrangements for Cook’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Jeff And Lisa Cook Foundation (P.O. Box 680067, Fort Payne, AL 35968). Make your donation here.

On the foundation page they wrote “Jeff & Lisa Cook give back and share their journey with others in hopes that everyone can have “no bad days.””

Our thoughts and prayers to the Cook family!