RIP Sgt. Josh Bartlett

The Lubbock Patriot Guard Riders organized a vigil at the Lubbock Public Safety Memorial on Sunday to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett. pic.twitter.com/vK2AtLZEV6
— KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) July 19, 2021
From the Desk of Mayor Pope
“Denise and I join the City of Lubbock and all Lubbock citizens mourning the tragic and senseless death of Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett.
The Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team and negotiators remain engaged with local and state authorities in the ongoing situation in Levelland.
This senseless killing serves as a stark reminder of the danger our first responders face everyday.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bartlett family and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department family.” – Dan Pope
From the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office