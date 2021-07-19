      Weather Alert

RIP Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Jul 19, 2021 @ 1:25pm
The Lubbock County Courthouse will close Friday, July 23, 2021, in memory of the service of Lubbock County Sheriff Sergeant Josh Bartlett, and to allow courthouse personnel the opportunity to attend Sgt. Bartlett’s memorial service.
A visitation for law enforcement officials only will be held on Thursday at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th Street, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
The memorial service will take place at Trinity Church 7002 Canton Ave at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
Sgt. Bartlett was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon while responding to a standoff in Levelland, TX.
He was 38 years old.
Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory.
This order also encourages all public buildings and businesses in the region to lower their flags until sunset on July 23, 2021.

 

From the Desk of Mayor Pope

“Denise and I join the City of Lubbock and all Lubbock citizens mourning the tragic and senseless death of Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team and negotiators remain engaged with local and state authorities in the ongoing situation in Levelland.

This senseless killing serves as a stark reminder of the danger our first responders face everyday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bartlett family and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department family.”  – Dan Pope

From the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of our own, tonight, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 15th to assist the Levelland Police Department for reports of a barricaded subject with reports of shots fired.
Shortly after arrival, gunfire was exchanged and Sgt. Bartlett was shot. Sgt. Bartlett was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with The Levelland Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI, and US Marshal’s office to find a resolution to the current situation.
We appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time and ask for continued prayers for his family, both blood and blue.
