Robertson reveals 2024-25 WGOLF schedule
The Red Raiders have six regular season events this spring before the postseason begins. Tech opens the spring season in Boca Raton, Fla., and also has scheduled trips to Augusta, Ga. and California, in addition to a pair of events in Texas. In fact, the Red Raiders could potentially play three straight events in the Lone Star State late in the year starting with the season finale hosted by SMU in Dallas, followed by the Big 12 Championships, April 15-17, in Hockley, Texas (Houston area) followed by Texas Tech being a host-site for the 2025 NCAA Regionals, May 5-7.
In addition to the Rawls Course, the additional five NCAA Regional sites will be Charlottesville, Va. (Birdwood Golf Course), Columbus, Ohio (OSU Golf Club), Golf Canyon, Ariz. (Superstition Mountain Golf & CC), Lexington, Ky. (University Club of Kentucky) and Norman, Okla. (Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club). While 2024 snapped a streak of the Red Raiders qualifying for eight consecutive regional appearances as a team, Robertson has qualified her team or an individual every season in her tenure since being hired in the summer of 2009.
The NCAA Championships return to Omni La Costa Resort and Spa for the second consecutive year. It will take place May 16-21.
|
Date
|
Tournament
|
Course/Club
|
Location
|
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
|
Carmel Cup
|
Pebble Beach Golf Links
|
Pebble Beach, CA
|
Sept. 24-25
|
Red Raider Invitational
|
Rawls Course
|
Lubbock, TX
|
Oct. 7-8
|
Illinois Women’s Invitational at Medinah
|
Medinah Country Club
|
Medinah, IL
|
Oct. 20-21
|
Jim West Challenge
|
Kissing Tree Golf Club
|
San Marcos, TX
|
Oct. 28-29
|
Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate
|
Ridglea Country Club
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
Feb. 3-4
|
FAU Paradise Invitational
|
Osprey Point Golf Course
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
Feb. 24-25
|
The Chevron Collegiate
|
Golf Club of Houston
|
Houston, TX
|
March 3-4
|
Juli Inkster Invitational
|
Meadow Club
|
Fairfax, CA
|
March 15-16
|
Valspar Augusta Invitational
|
Forest Hills Golf Club
|
Augusta, GA
|
March 24-25
|
Pinetree Intercollegiate
|
Pinetree Country Club
|
Kennesaw, GA
|
April 7-8
|
Veritex Bank Collegiate
|
Dallas Athletic Club
|
Dallas, TX
|
April 15-17
|
Big 12 Championships
|
The Clubs at Houston Oaks
|
Hockley, TX
|
May 5-7
|
NCAA Regionals
|
Rawls Course
|
Lubbock, TX
|
May 16-21
|
NCAA Championships
|
OMNI La Costa
|
Carlsbad, CA