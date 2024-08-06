Robertson reveals 2024-25 WGOLF schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s golf head coach JoJo Robertson announced on Monday her program’s 2024-25 schedule, which will kick off Aug. 30-Sept. 1, in Pebble Beach, Calif. at the Carmel Cup. It will be the first of five events in the fall, and while a trip to Pebble Beach is a highlight, the headline of the 2024 fall slate is the home-hosted Red Raider Invitational, Sept. 24-25.

Texas Tech will host 16 teams at the Rawls Course for 54 holes over Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25. Teams will play 36 on Tuesday and finish with the final round on Wednesday. Following the home event, the Red Raiders will have a busy October, closing the fall slate with three events in the month. Two of the three will be familiar locations in the Illinois Women’s Invitational at Medinah and the Jim West Challenge, tournaments Texas Tech competed in a year ago, but will venture to a new event, the Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate, to close the fall.

The Red Raiders have six regular season events this spring before the postseason begins. Tech opens the spring season in Boca Raton, Fla., and also has scheduled trips to Augusta, Ga. and California, in addition to a pair of events in Texas. In fact, the Red Raiders could potentially play three straight events in the Lone Star State late in the year starting with the season finale hosted by SMU in Dallas, followed by the Big 12 Championships, April 15-17, in Hockley, Texas (Houston area) followed by Texas Tech being a host-site for the 2025 NCAA Regionals, May 5-7.

In addition to the Rawls Course, the additional five NCAA Regional sites will be Charlottesville, Va. (Birdwood Golf Course), Columbus, Ohio (OSU Golf Club), Golf Canyon, Ariz. (Superstition Mountain Golf & CC), Lexington, Ky. (University Club of Kentucky) and Norman, Okla. (Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club). While 2024 snapped a streak of the Red Raiders qualifying for eight consecutive regional appearances as a team, Robertson has qualified her team or an individual every season in her tenure since being hired in the summer of 2009.

The NCAA Championships return to Omni La Costa Resort and Spa for the second consecutive year. It will take place May 16-21.

2024-25 TEXAS TECH WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE