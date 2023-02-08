Rock ’n’ Roll legend Buddy Holly buried 64 years ago today after tragic plane crash

By : Stratton Sims, Alpha Media Lubbock

64 years ago on this date, February 7, rock ‘n’ roll legend and Lubbock native Buddy Holly was buried in Lubbock, Texas.

At the age of 22, the music pioneer along with two other famed musicians, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as The Big Bopper) died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa as the three traveled to their next performance destination.

The highly-loved rock ‘n’ roll ringer was on a 24-stop-tour known as the “Winter Dance Party Tour” with the accompaniment of his newly-formed band members Tommy Allsup, Carl Bunch and country legend Waylon Jennings

The uprising of Buddy Holly started in 1952 where his first performance would be seen televised on a local TV station in Lubbock, Texas.

From there, Holly would dip his toes in the music industry as he formed a music group between himself and his long-time friend, Bob Montgomery of Lampasas, Texas, where the two would form the band known as “Buddy and Bob.”

Three years later in 1955, Holly would find himself devoted to his passion in the music industry after opening for the great Elvis Presley.

It would be in October of 1955 where Holly would be discovered by Eddie Crandall, the manager of famous country singer Marty Robbins, and eventually land a contract with Decca Records.

From there, Holly would go on to face controversy between Decca producer Owen Bradley, which ultimately led to the creation of Holly’s band known as “The Crickets” which consisted of band members Buddy Holly, Jerry Allison, Niki Sullivan, and Joe B. Mauldin.

In 1959, Holly would find himself with a new band consisting of Jennings, Allsup and Bunch touring across the midwestern United States.

After the 11th stop on tour, disaster would strike the music world, leaving music legends dead and the Winter Dance Party tour still going, where Waylon Jennings would take the place of Holly as lead vocalist.

Buddy Holly’s legacy lived on past his death as his music career would be one that inspired major musicians and bands such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John and many more.

Holly was one of the first ever musicians to be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in the year of 1986, and was ranked #13 on the Rolling Stones’ “100 Greatest Artist” in 2010.

Rock ‘n’ Roll fans can still visit the burial site of Buddy Holly at the Lubbock City Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas, where there they will find the headstone of the music legend, Buddy Holley.