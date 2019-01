Rockin’ 25 01/11/19

The Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll

Voted 1/10/19 4P CT



1 Duke

2 Virginia

3 Tennessee

4 Michigan

5 Gonzaga

6 Michigan St

7 Virginia Tech

8 Texas Tech

9 Kansas

10 North Carolina

11 Nevada

12 Florida St.

13 Buffalo

14 Auburn

15 Mississippi State

16 Houston

16 Kentucky

18 Marquette

19 North Carolina State

20 Indiana

21 Oklahoma

22 Ohio State

23 Iowa State

24 TCU

25 Maryland

Also receiving votes : Villanova, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, San Francisco, UCF, LSU and Arizona

The Rockin’ 25 is our own Top 25 of College Basketball voted on by college basketball’s brightest fans and media.

Meet the Voters:

Rocketologists:

Erik Haslam – Proprietor of Haslametrics.com , an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs. You can find him on Twitter at @ haslametrics.

Sean Dillon – Executive Producer / Director of the Rockin’ Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 25 year radio veteran. Radio Guy, Founder Unapologetic Cleveland Browns Fan. Has been known to say things just to stir the pot. Find him on twitter @Rock101Sean

New Voters this year :

Mychal Hunter – @Peacone36 Owner/Editor/Founder of the ACC Basketball Report website and podcast. I am a frequent contributor to http://SlaptheSign.com and cover Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball. A lifelong ACC fan who also keeps tabs on the national landscape.

Lukas Harkins – @hardwiredsports Site Expert, writer, and Bracketologist for Busting Brackets. Currently a student at Butler University majoring in Healthcare and Business. Why dunk can you pull up for three?”

Existing voters:

Eli Boettger – Lead basketball writer at Mountain West Wire. He’s covered Mountain West basketball since 2015 and his work has been featured on Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo Sports, MSN, and other platforms. Boettger is a current USBWA member.

Brad Cavallaro – College Basketball contributor for Fansided’s Rush the Court Big East site. @ BradCav2 on Twitter. I am a recent graduate of Providence College and am currently pursuing my MBA at Bryant University.

Connor Hope – Contributing writer for Fansided’s Busting Brackets, and hype man for the refs’ whistle orchestra. Follow on Twitter @ CondorianFM for news on Dem Refs, West Coast basketball, and reasons why I hate your favorite team.

Adam Glatczak – writes for http://Hoopville.com , one of the internet’s longest-running independent college basketball websites. A nerd for any and all levels of the sport since young, he has eight years experience writing for independent sites, including previously for http://Collegehoops.net . He also has been around the sport at the small college level for 12 years and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin. Follow on Twitter @hoopvilleadam

Kevin Sweeney – Founder and lead writer for CBB Central (http://cbbcentral.com ), a website devoted to covering all levels of Division 1 college basketball. You can also find him firing off some hot takes on Twitter @ CBB_Central. He is currently a student at Northwestern University.

