Rockin’ 25 College Basketball 12/11/19

The Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll
Voted on 12/1/19 12P CT
Ohio State jumps to #1 after Louisville’s lost to now #25 Texas Tech. Duke holds #2 even with #3’s Kansas’ 2 #1 votes.
Biggest movers :Baylor makes a huge jump from #18 to #7. Purdue jumps from #40 to #24.
Biggest drops : North Carolina flops 9 spots to #18. Maryland drops 8 spots to #11. Virginia drops 6 spots to #13.
Rank Team
1 Ohio State (10 #1 Votes)
2 Duke
3 Kansas (2)
4 Michigan
5 Louisville
6 Gonzaga
7 Baylor
8 Kentucky
9 Auburn
10 Oregon
11 Maryland
12 Dayton
13 Virginia
14 Arizona
15 Memphis
16 Butler
17 Michigan St
18 North Carolina
19 Villanova
20 Florida St.
21 San Diego State
22 Tennessee
23 Seton Hall
24 Purdue
25 Texas Tech
Also receiving votes:
Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Liberty, Penn State, Richmond, Saint Mary’s , Stanford, Utah State, VCU, Washingon, West Virginia, Wichita State, Xavier
The Rockin’ 25 is the Top 25 of College Basketball voted on by college basketball’s knowledgeable fans, SID and media.
Meet the Voters:
Rocketologists / Founders:
Erik Haslam – Proprietor of , an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs. You can find him on Twitter at .
Sean Dillon – Executive Producer / Director of the Rockin’ Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 25 year radio veteran. Radio Guy, Founder Unapologetic Cleveland Browns Fan. Has been known to say things just to stir the pot. Find him on twitter @seanadillon
New Voters this year :
Jonathon Warriner – Owner of http://MakingtheMadness.com, work featured at ACCBR and CBBTODAY. 2019 Third Place Bracketologist in Bracket Matrix. Also good for Bracketology and score updates during the College Basketball season.
Andrew Dieckhoff – Andrew runs the Dieckhoff Power Index, an independent website for college basketball analytics and bracketology. He also covers hoops for Mountain West Wire and Busting Brackets. Follow him on Twitter @andrewdieckhoff
Existing voters:
Mychal Hunter – @Peacone36 Owner/Editor/Founder of the ACC Basketball Report website and podcast. I am a frequent contributor to and cover Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball. A lifelong ACC fan who also keeps tabs on the national landscape.
Lukas Harkins – @hardwiredsports Site Expert, writer, and Bracketologist for Busting Brackets. Currently a student at Butler University majoring in Healthcare and Business. Why dunk can you pull up for three?”
Eric Fawcett – Eric hails from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. His blend of sports and comedy has landed his words on ESPN, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, NBA Canada, Lindy’s and others. He currently writes at Gator Country He loves zone defenses, the extra pass, and a 30 second shot clock. Growing up in Canada, an American channel showing SEC basketball games was his first exposure to college hoops and he has been hooked ever since. You can follow him on Twitter at @Efawcett7.
Eli Boettger – Lead basketball writer at Mountain West Wire. He’s covered Mountain West basketball since 2015 and his work has been featured on Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo Sports, MSN, and other platforms. Boettger is a current USBWA member.
Brad Cavallaro – College Basketball contributor for Fansided’s Rush the Court Big East site. on Twitter. I am a recent graduate of Providence College and am currently pursuing my MBA at Bryant University.
Connor Hope – Contributing writer for Fansided’s Busting Brackets, and hype man for the refs’ whistle orchestra. Follow on Twitter for news on Dem Refs, West Coast basketball, and reasons why I hate your favorite team.
Adam Glatczak – writes for , one of the internet’s longest-running independent college basketball websites. A nerd for any and all levels of the sport since young, he has eight years experience writing for independent sites, including previously for . He also has been around the sport at the small college level for 12 years and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin. Follow on Twitter @hoopvilleadam
Kevin Sweeney – Founder and lead writer for CBB Central (), a website devoted to covering all levels of Division 1 college basketball. You can also find him firing off some hot takes on Twitter . He is currently a student at Northwestern University.
The Rockin’ 25 will be released during the Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame on Rock 101.1 FM in Lubbock during the College Basketball Season.