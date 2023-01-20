Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 01/20/2023

Rockin 25 Poll

The alternative to any other college basketball poll; the Rockin’ 25 has the most voters who WATCH the games before they vote each week.

Voted on 1/18/2022

1Purdue

2Houston

3Alabama

4UCLA

5Kansas

6Tennessee

7Xavier

8Kansas State

9Gonzaga

10Iowa State

11Texas

12Uconn

13Virginia

14Arizona

15TCU

16Marquette

17Baylor

18Miami (FL)

19Auburn

20Providence

21Saint Mary’s

22Arkansas

23Rutgers

24Charleston

25Kent State

Other receiving votes… :

Teams receiving votes: Boise State, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan St, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Carolina State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, VCU

Founder:

Sean Dillon – Producer / Director of the Rockin’ Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 30 year radio veteran. Radio Guy, Founder Creator of the @BeyondtheMicpod cast available at BeyondtheMic.com Unapologetic Cleveland Browns Fan. Has been known to say things just to stir the pot. Doesn’t care what you think about him. Find him on twitter @seanadillon

Rocketologists :

Erik Haslam – Proprietor of Haslametrics.com , an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs. You can find him on Twitter at @ haslametrics.

Mychal Hunter – @ACCBR1 NFL and College Basketball contributor to MyBookie.AG, BetUS and the Sports 2.0 Network. Long Suffering Georgia Tech basketball fan.

Adam Glatczak – Small college columnist for Basketball Times magazine, a print monthly which has covered college basketball for more than 40 years. He previously wrote the past six years for independent website hoopville.com and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin. Follow on Twitter @hoopvilleadamFollow on Twitter @hoopvilleadam

Jonathon Warriner – Owner of http://MakingtheMadness.com, work featured at ACCBR and CBBTODAY. 2019 Third Place Bracketologist in Bracket Matrix. Also good for Bracketology and score updates during the College Basketball season.

Shelby Mast – has run BracketWAG for 16 years now and been with USA Today for 7. Married father of 3 and die hard college hoops fan since Bird-Magic! Member of the Super 10 Mock Committee in 2012 – sponsored by the NCAA and Turner Sports. Currently also writes a weekly column focusing on the Memphis Tigers tournament chances for The Daily Memphian. Previously wrote and did brackets for the Indianapolis Star. 9 years with CollegeInsider.com. Find him on Twitter @bracketwag

Rocco Miller – is a College Basketball enthusiast and analyst. In addition to his duties as bracketeer.org , Miller is a Strategic Account Director at DocuSign and watches college basketball religiously in the winter, leading up to March Madness. Find him on Twitter at @roccomiller8

Tony Patelis – I’m Tony Patelis. USC. I own you.

Austin Massey – is a basketball Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports and Inside the Red Raiders with several years of basketball scouting and writing experience. Austin has a passion for basketball recruiting, relationship building, and writing about high school and college hoops. Austin brings a modern, analytical approach to his coverage and is a big fan of Kenpom and Haslam Metrics. Austin currently works full-time in the cyber security industry but will pivot into covering basketball full-time in the future.

Tobias Bass – is Texas Tech graduate that spent five years covering the NFL, NBA, College Basketball, and local sports. He is also a Fantasy Basketball Content Creator for NBC Sports Edge, College Basketball recruiting analyst and scout for The Field of 68 and NXT Pro Sports. follow him on Twitter @tobias_bass

New Voters This Year (Blame them when your team is below expectations):

Dominic “Bracket Dom” Lese – is the founder and lead bracketologist for Bracketometry.com, the #2 most accurate bracketology source in the nation per the Bracket Matrix. Lese is also a contributor for the Primetime Sports Network, and has been making college basketball content for 10+ years now. A true college basketball junkie who spends way too much of his time breaking down and analyzing the game, but enjoys every second of it. Lese can be followed on Twitter @BracketDom, where he posts frequent recaps the day’s college hoops action and its

impact on the bracket.

Jason Carmello – Bracketologist, analyst, and creator of his website BIGUNDERDOG, Jason has been a top-ranked Bracketologist for the past 15 seasons and was the Bracket Project’s Bracket Matrix Champion in 2014. His website is home to BUBBLE MATRIX – a one-stop-shop for NCAA Tournament selection analytics and criteria, with each category weighed based on recent selection committee trends. The Bubble Matrix has been a proven source for predicting the NCAA Tournament field. You can find him on Twitter at @bigunderdogblog

