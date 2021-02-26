Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 02/26/2001

The Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll
Voted on 2/24/21 12P CT
Rank Team
1 Gonzaga (15)
2 Baylor (2)
3 Michigan
4 Ohio State
5 Alabama
6 Illinois
7 Villanova
8 Houston
9 West Virginia
10 Florida St.
11 Iowa
12 Texas
13 Creighton
14 Virginia
15 Oklahoma
16 USC
17 Arkansas
18 Texas Tech
19 Loyola – Chicago
20 Kansas
21 Oklahoma State
22 Wisconsin
23 Tennessee
24 Virginia Tech
25 San Diego State
Other receiving votes: Belmont, Boise State, BYU, Clemson, Colorado, Drake, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, UCSB, Wichita State, Winthrop, Xavier
Meet the Voters:
Founder:
Sean Dillon – Executive Producer / Director of the Rockin' Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 28 year radio veteran. Founder Creator of the BeyondtheMic podcast. Unapologetic Cleveland Browns Fan.
Rocketologists :
Erik Haslam – Proprietor of an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs.
Mychal Hunter – Owner/Founder of the ACC Basketball Report site/Podcast. College Basketball and NFL Betting Writer for Knup Solutions. Long Suffering Georgia Tech basketball fan
Eli Boettger – Lead college basketball writer and founder of HeatCheckCBB.com. He has previously worked for Sporting News, DAZN and USA TODAY SMG. Boettger is also a current USBWA member.
Adam Glatczak – Small college columnist for Basketball Times magazine, a print monthly which has covered college basketball for more than 40 years. He previously wrote the past six years for independent website hoopville.com and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin.
Andy Dieckhoff – Andy Dieckhoff is the creator of The DPI Gradebook presented by Heat Check CBB, an analytics system dedicated to providing simple, easy-to-understand college basketball ratings. Andy also covers college hoops for Mountain West Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and co-hosts the Mountain West Wire Basketball Podcast. He currently lives in Portland, Oregon.
Eric Fawcett – Eric hails from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. His blend of sports and comedy has landed his words on ESPN, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, NBA Canada, Lindy's and others. He currently writes at Gator Country. He loves zone defenses, the extra pass, and a 30 second shot clock. Growing up in Canada, an American channel showing SEC basketball games was his first exposure to college hoops and he has been hooked ever since.
Lukas Harkins – Writer and bracketologist for Heat Check CBB. A recent Butler graduate and current media member, he also runs a Patreon devoted to Bulldogs' content. He has been covering college basketball since 2016.
Connor Hope – is a contributor for Heat Check CBB and the co-host of the Hope & Rauf podcast. As a former hype man for the NCAA Refs' Whistle Orchestra, Connor has been at the forefront of glorifying the high level foul calling that has found a place in the sport.
Kevin Sweeney – Founder and lead writer for CBB Central, a website devoted to covering all levels of Division 1 college basketball. Kevin is a senior at Northwestern University who also hosts a pair of podcasts, the CBB Central Podcast with Brad Cavallaro and College Hoops Coast2Coast with Brian Burton.
Jonathon Warriner – Owner of MakingtheMadness.com, work featured at ACCBR and CBBTODAY. 2019 Third Place Bracketologist in Bracket Matrix. Also good for Bracketology and score updates during the College Basketball season.
New voters this year (Blame them when your team ranking sucks) :
Shelby Mast – has run BracketWAG for 16 years now and been with USA Today for 7. Married father of 3 and die hard college hoops fan since Bird-Magic! Member of the Super 10 Mock Committee in 2012 – sponsored by the NCAA and Turner Sports. Currently also writes a weekly column focusing on the Memphis Tigers tournament chances for The Daily Memphian. Previously wrote and did brackets for the Indianapolis Star. 9 years with CollegeInsider.com.
Sean Paul – Contributor for MakingTheMadness.com one half of the MakingTheMadness podcast alongside Jonathon Warriner. I cover every conference/school in the country but mostly am known for my mid-major coverage.
Brian Rauf – is a college basketball writer and podcast host for HeatCheckCBB.com. His content has been featured by Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and FanSided, among other publications. Rauf is also a current USBWA member and Rockin' 25 voter.
Rocco Miller – is a College Basketball enthusiast and analyst. In addition to his duties as bracketeer.org, Miller is a Strategic Account Director at DocuSign and watches college basketball religiously in the winter, leading up to March Madness.
Matt Cox – One prong of the Three Man Weave trident. From the big boys to the little guys, Matt's college hoops coverage has no blind spots. He previously wrote for Sports Illustrated and is a current contributor at both Sportsbook Review (SBR) and Fade the Noise (FTN).
Jim Root – The 6th man of his high-school state championship Wisconsin basketball team, Jim is a large fan of hustle rebounds and the extra pass. He also works as a financial analyst for a printing and logistics company as a side job to make a few dollars. Jim attended a Big-12 turned SEC school.
