Rockin’ Pregame Coverage of Texas Tech Local Media Day / 1st day of Camp

July 31, 2024 9:03PM CDT
Source: YouTube

Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire talks about the center & right guard positions.
Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley on the improvements on the offensive line.
Special Teams / Running Back Coach Kenny Perry on how special Tahj Brooks is.
Coy Eakin on the new facilities.
Quincy Ledet Jr on what he’s thinking about before a play.
Kittley breaks down where the Red Raiders 4 quarterbacks are as camp begins.

Report by Sean A. Dillon

