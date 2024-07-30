Rockin’ Pregame Coverage of Texas Tech Local Media Day McGuire / McCray

Source: YouTube

As we get closer to Red Raider Football on the South Plains, I’ll be taking you through Texas Tech local media day as well as practices leading up to the 1st Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame on August 23rd.

Today Head Coach Joey McGuire talks about the backup running backs to Tahj Brooks. Impact of the new South End Zone for recruits and for fans. Drae McCray takes us through a kickoff return. Which defensive player gives him the best reps in practice and how has practice changed since he got to Texas Tech