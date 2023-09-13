96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Rockin’ Pregame Show Before Tarleton State Game on Saturday

September 13, 2023 4:06PM CDT
Alpha Media / Red Raider Outfitter

The Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame will be live from 3-5p on Saturday across from the Jones as we get you ready for Texas Tech vs Tarleton State.

Joining us will be former Red Raiders Ryan Aycock and Keenan Ward.

We’ll do some Rockin’ Research with Byron Anderson the voice of the Tarleton State Texans.

Jarret Johnson will talk about the Top 10 recruits of ALL time for the Red Raiders and how they performed.

We’ll Rock & Roll, give you our Rockin’ Predictions and get you ready for the game.

See you at Red Raider Outfitter across from the Jones Saturday from 3-5 for the Rockin’ Pregame!

