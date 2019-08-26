      Weather Alert

Ronnie Milsap goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Aug 26, 2019 @ 3:55pm

He was almost a lawyer, influenced to go to Nashville by Charlie Pride and was originally in a R&B band called the Dimensions. Time for Ronnie Milsap to go Beyond the Mic.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

TAGS
963KLLL Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon KLLL Listen Lubbock Ronnie Milsap
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts