Ronnie Milsap goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
He was almost a lawyer, influenced to go to Nashville by Charlie Pride and was originally in a R&B band called the Dimensions. Time for Ronnie Milsap to go Beyond the Mic.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”
It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.