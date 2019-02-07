Ronnie Milsap & Little Big Town On The Tonight Show By mudflap | Feb 7, 2019 @ 11:44 AM The Tonight Show last night featured a performance from Ronnie Milsap and Little Big Town. They played Milsap’s classic medley “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).” 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Thomas Rhett Takes Part In Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. 10 Year Old Girl Writes Books To Raise Money For Humane Society Jason Aldean: Brother and Sister Meet Jimmy Kimmel Live: Randy Houser “What Whiskey Does”