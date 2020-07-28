‘Rumor Has It’ Reba McEntire is re-releasing her 1990 album
MCA NashvilleReba McEntire is setting the “rumor” straight with a re-release of her famed album, Rumor Has It.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Reba is re-releasing the 1990 album that gave birth to her early signature song, “Fancy,” a cover of Bobbie Gentry‘s 1969 classic, along with the number-one hit “You Lie,” “Fallin’ Out of Love,” which reached number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and the title track, which was a top-10 hit.
Rumor Has It became the first of Reba’s 17 studio projects at the time to reach the top 40 on the Billboard 200, peaking at number 39. The album also hit number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and remained in the top 10 on that chart for 26 weeks.
In a statement, Reba notes that Rumor Has It is “very special” to her, as it marks the first time she recorded with producer Tony Brown, who helped her record “Fancy” and produced many of her subsequent chart-topping albums. Vince Gill also provided background vocals on the project.
“I never imagined I’d get the chance to put out an album for a second time. It’s just so much fun to look back and remember where we were and what we were doing when they were originally released,” Reba says.
The country icon is also releasing a special vinyl edition of Rumor Has It that will include a live acoustic version of “Fancy,” recorded at the Ryman Auditorium. Both the standard and vinyl editions will feature a bonus track.
The re-issue of Rumor Has It will be released on September 11.
By Cillea Houghton
