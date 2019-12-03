      Weather Alert

“Run, Run Rudolph”: How Chris Janson did some running of his own to be on tonight’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Dec 3, 2019 @ 5:00pm

ABC/Mark LevineTonight, Chris Janson brings his frenetic energy to ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special, turning in a dynamic performance of the Chuck Berry classic, “Run, Run Rudolph.”

“I said, ‘Man, I want to do mine like Chuck would do it,’” he tells ABC Audio. “So it’s gonna be rock-and-roll. Loud raucous guitars, and I’m putting my twist on it by bringing the harmonica.”

“And it’s just been a lot of fun,” he continues. “I’ve been hearing it my whole life. You just never really know exactly what the lyrics are saying, particularly until you dive in. So I hope I can serve some justice to the songwriters and to the artist, Chuck Berry.” 

If you wonder why the “Good Vibes” hitmaker is only doing one song during the two-hour special, the reason is simple. The same night CMA Country Christmas was recorded at Nashville’s Belmont University, Chris was also headlining a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium downtown.

Tune in to watch Chris, along with host Trisha Yearwood, plus Lady AntebellumDierks BentleyRascal FlattsChris YoungBrett Young and a whole lot more, when CMA Country Christmas premieres at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

