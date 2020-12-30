      Weather Alert

Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne is engaged

Dec 30, 2020 @ 10:03am

Ford Fairchild Another member of Runaway June is tying the knot!  

Jennifer Wayne revealed on Wednesday morning that she and up-and-coming country singer Austin Moody are engaged: She posted a photo of the couple holding glasses of champagne, with Jennifer showing off the giant rock on her ring finger. 

“Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!! I love you @theaustinmoody. Can’t wait to celebrate the day with you…” Jennifer captions their engagement photo on Instagram.   

According to PeopleAustin proposed outside of Ocean Way Nashville Studios on Monday afternoon. Jennifer’s bandmate Natalie Stovall was also part of the surprise: She asked Jennifer to meet her at the studio, but when she arrived, Austin was there with a ring in hand. 

After Jennifer said “yes,” Natalie popped a bottle of champagne and she and Jennifer FaceTimed fellow RJ member Naomi Cooke to tell her the good news. Naomi also got engaged earlier this month, to Boys Like Girls‘ frontman, Martin Johnson.

Jennifer was previously engaged to “I Met a Girl” singer William Michael Morgan

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

