Russell Dickerson announces Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour

Russell Dickerson has unveiled his Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour.

The 15-date trek will kick off on September 21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with stops in a total of 13 states. Restless Road will open for Russell on all dates, while Parmalee and Niko Moon will join him on select dates.

“To me, there’s nothing better than performing live and getting the whole RD Fam together,” shares Russell. “‘Big Wheels and Back Roads’ has been one of my favorite songs to sing live for a while now, so it was just the perfect fit for the name of the tour. Can’t wait to see y’all out there this Fall!”

Tickets on go sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the RD Fan Club will have presale access starting Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. local time with the code RDFAM23.

For the full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit Russell’s website.

