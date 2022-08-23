96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Russell Dickerson, Dolly Parton + more sign on for Cheat Codes' upcoming country album

August 23, 2022 2:00PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

DJ trio Cheat Codes have dabbled in all kinds of genres, from dance to alt-rock, but they’ve never tried their hands at country music — that is, until now.

The bandmates have set their sights on a country album, called One Night in Nashville, and they enlisted some serious country star power to help them make it.

Russell Dickerson joins the trio for the first single off the album, called “I Remember,” which will be out on Friday. “[Producer and songwriter] Jesse Frasure sent me this song and as soon as I heard the chorus I was in,” Russell explains of how the track came together.

“Then enter Cheat Codes and these dudes took it to the moon,” he continues. But that song is just the beginning of the megawatt collabs on the project: Jimmie Allen, Lady A, Little Big Town, Brett Young and Dolly Parton are just a few of the collaborators who make an appearance on the project.

One Night in Nashville is due out in early 2023. “I Remember” is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

