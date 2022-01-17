      Weather Alert

Russell Dickerson is “beyond honored” to be featured on Thomas Rhett's new album

Jan 17, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC

Russell Dickerson is “honored” to be featured on a song on Thomas Rhett‘s new album. 

Russell and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard sing with Thomas on “Death Row,” a tune inspired by their experience visiting inmates in a Tennessee prison. In a vulnerable Instagram post, Russell opens up about how meeting the prisoners impacted him, and explains that he’s humbled the experience was turned into a song co-written by Thomas, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell

“I’ll always remember the day TR, T Hubb and I went to death row. We played a bunch a songs we thought they might know. But by the end we were all singing ‘Amazing Grace’ together. And in that moment you realize…we need that amazing grace just as much as they do,” Russell shares in the caption. “Beyond honored to be a part of this one @thomasrhettakins @tylerhubbard.” 

“Death Row” is on Thomas’ new album, Where We Started, out on April 1.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Blake Shelton is the sole country star to make it onto 'Rolling Stone''s list of the top 10 highest-paid musicians
Lady Raiders, Gerlich Announce Addition of Jasmine Shavers
YWCA’s 2022 Women of Excellence Announced
Luke Bryan’s on vocal rest after “excessive” cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs
'Run, Rose, Run': A new Dolly Parton album is on its way
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On