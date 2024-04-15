96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Russell Dickerson plots trip across the pond

April 15, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Russell Dickerson is gearing up to bring country music across the pond.

The “Every Little Thing” singer will head out on his Good Day To Have A Great Tour in August for shows in the U.K., Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.

The trek kicks off August 23 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before hitting the U.K. and concluding in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 1.

“I’m so excited to see the RD Fam across the world!” Russell says in a press release. “I’ve had the best time playing in the UK in the past so to be able to return and play in the UK, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands is honestly a dream come true.”

“Can’t wait to see everybody – we are going to have many great days on the road this summer!” he adds.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 9 a.m. local time at Russell’s website.

In the meantime, while you wait, you can presave Russell’s new song, “Good Day to Have a Great Day,” arriving May 3.

