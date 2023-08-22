96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Russell Dickerson shares clip of son “deadlifting his body weight”

August 22, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Russell Dickerson‘s almost-two-year-old son, Remington, is now helping out with household chores.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Russell briefly documented Remington rolling groceries from the ground outside into the house.

“We finally made it out the trap of parenthood,” Russell says in the opening of the video, before flipping the camera to capture his son hard at work.

“Completely unprompted. This kids already deadlifting his body weight,” he captions the clip in jest.

Russell’s now #13 on the country charts with his romantic single “God Gave Me A Girl.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

