Russell Dickerson takes “God Gave Me A Girl” to ‘TODAY’

April 17, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Russell Dickerson appeared on NBC’s TODAY to perform his new single, “God Gave Me A Girl.”

While on the show, Russell talked about expecting a second boy with his wife, Kailey, and how their 2-year-old son, Remington Edward, reacted to the news. Additionally, the singer shared the inspiration behind “God Gave Me A Girl.”

“God Gave Me A Girl” is currently number 36 and rising up the country charts.

The track is off Russell’s 2022 self-titled album, which featured the Jake Scott collaboration, “She Likes It.”

