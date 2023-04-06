Russell Dickerson, the metal band “screamer”?

If you’re a fan of Russell Dickerson‘s hits like “Yours” and “Every Little Thing,” chances are, you’ll probably be surprised to learn that Russell had some roots in metal music. The singer says he used to sing metal music back in the day.

The singer recently tweeted a video of him jamming out to metal music in the car. “Most of you know that I used to be a screamer in a metal band,” Russell said in jest before rocking out. “If you don’t know, you know now. That junk gets me hyped and takes me back!”

The 16-second clip previews the latest episode of Russell’s YouTube series, This Is Russ, which is out now.

