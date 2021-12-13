      Weather Alert

Russell Dickerson to release acoustic album of 'Southern Symphony' songs on Friday

Dec 13, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Russell Dickerson has announced that he is releasing an acoustic collection of songs handpicked off his latest album, Southern Symphony, on Friday.

Titled Studio 900 Sessionsthe project will feature stripped-down versions of his current single, “Home Sweet,” and deep cut “Waiting for You,” along with a wedding version of his most recent #1 hit, “Love You Like I Used To.” 

On his social media pages, Russell shared a teaser of the mellow tunes fans can expect to hear with a glistening acoustic preview of “Home Sweet,” which is currently inside the top 20 on country radio. 

“Stripped back some of my favorite songs from the Southern Symphony record for y’all,” Russell shares. 

“Stunning,” Lady A‘s Charles Kelley, who co-wrote “Home Sweet,” remarks in the comment section on Instagram, while one fan praises, “can’t wait to use these at our wedding next summer.”  

Southern Symphony was released as Russell’s sophomore album in 2020. The singer dropped a remix of “Home Sweet” recently featuring Lady A.

