Russell Dickerson + wife Kailey welcome second son

October 9, 2023 12:16PM CDT
Russell Dickerson is officially a dad of two.

The “Yours” hitmaker and his wife, Kailey, welcomed their second son, Radford Arthur Dickerson, on Sunday, October 1. He arrived at 8 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

“Lil Rad man made his way into the world 17 hours after the show in Kansas City… Dad was dropped-off at the hospital on the tour bus and all… But we made it! Lil Rad is a dream baby and Rem is obsessed with being a super big brother!” Kailey recently shared on Instagram alongside photos of their newborn and family.

Russell and Kailey’s first child, Remington Edward, was born on September 10, 2020.

Russell’s currently on his headlining Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour. For the full list of dates and tickets, visit his website.

“God Gave Me a Girl” is #4 and ascending the country charts.

