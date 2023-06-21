96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Russell’s serving up a new summer EP

June 21, 2023 1:30PM CDT
After recently teasing a new summer jam, Russell Dickerson‘s finally revealed his plan with new music.

The “She Likes It” hitmaker is set to release his new summer EP, Three Months Two Streets Down, on June 27.

“Not 1, not 2, not 3, or 4, but 5 SUMMER JAMSSS!!! [wave emojis]” Russell announced on Twitter, alongside a video of him on a pool float.

Russell’s latest project is his 2022 self-titled album. The 15-song record features his current single, “God Gave Me A Girl,” which is #24 and climbing on the country charts.

Three Months Two Streets Down is available for presave now.

