Russia Hacks The Grammy’s!

Monday night, a list of Grammy winners leaked on social media Hackers from Russia supposedly got backdoor access to the Grammy’s website and posted the 2019 results.

According to hackers, Grammy Awards will go to Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Zedd with Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Childish Gambino and Best New Artist Chloe x Halle.

A spokesperson from the Recording Academy issued a categorical denial, (quote)

“There is no legitimacy to this. Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards.”

The Recording Academy threatened legal action against the hackers. (Billboard)

The Grammy Awards are on CBS Sunday night, February 10th.