96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Saddle up for Kane Brown’s “Fiddle in the Band”

March 19, 2024 10:30AM CDT
Share
Trae Patton/NBC

Kane Brown is dropping a new song, “Fiddle in the Band,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on Kane’s socials alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art, which features Kane and his fiddle player onstage with fiery pyrotechnics in the background.

A preview clip shared on Instagram showcases the track’s upbeat chorus and prominent fiddle just as the song suggests. 

“I’m a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands/ I’m a little bit a six strings on a backbeat/ With a fiddle in the band,” Kane sings in the snippet.

Kane recently celebrated his latest #1 with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single from his upcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Coming up, Kane will kick off his In The Air Tour March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. You can find tickets and a full list of dates now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

You can presave “Fiddle in the Band” now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont YaBrett Eldredge
7:00pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:57pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:54pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
6:45pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony
2

Shania Twain Has A Barbie
3

Discover the Beat of the South: Artimus Pyle's 'Anthems'
4

The Punk Rock Saga of 'Sweetie Candy Vigilante' with John Cafiero
5

Scream 7 to Aliens Discovering Gold Records