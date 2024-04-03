96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Saddle up for Morgan Wallen’s new single with ERNEST

April 3, 2024 2:55PM CDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen has chosen the next single from his chart-topping album, One Thing At A Time

The ERNEST-assisted “Cowgirls” is saddling up to hit country radio on April 15.

It’s the follow-up single to a string of #1 hits, which include “You Proof,” “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Everything I Love,” “Thinkin’ ‘Bout Me,” “Man Made a Bar” featuring Eric Church and the album’s title track.

Of One Thing At A Time, Morgan says, “This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist— country, alternative and hip-hop.”

“There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me,” he adds.

Morgan’s currently touring the country on his One Night At A Time Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit morganwallen.com.

