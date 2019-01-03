Sailor Surprises Girlfriend With Homecoming & Proposal

2018 was a rough year for high school sweethearts Ana Mitchell and Xavier Keigley. They had to live apart as Xavier served in the Navy, stationed in Bangor, Washington with months spent in a submarine. They rarely got to see each other in person.

But the year ended on a special note. Ana and her friend were ice skating when they were interrupted by a surprise visit from Xavier, who flew in to propose marriage.

Xavier planned the proposal for a month and made sure Ana’s family was on hand to see it happen and capture the moment on video.

Of course, Ana accepted the proposal and now plans to move to Washington so they can begin their life together.